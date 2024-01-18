Havana Weather for January 18-24

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Cloudy and little rain in the capital…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – During the last 24 hours, numerous rains were reported in the western region of Cuba, being isolated in areas of the capital. The largest accumulated was 62 millimeters (2.4 inches) in Paso Real de San Diego, in the province of Pinar del Río. These rains were associated with the arrival of a cold front and humid and unstable air that preceded it. After the arrival of the new cold front, a mass of slightly cooler air will be arriving to the west, generating a slight decrease in the high temperatures.

During the next few days, it will be partially cloudy in the west, with cloudiness increasing occasionally over Havana, with little rain. The winds will be mainly from the northeast to the east, with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. The relative humidity will be between 60% and 90%. The high temperatures will be between 24 and 29ºC (75 and 84 F) and the lows between 17 and 22ºC (63 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 25ºC (77 F).

