Havana Weather for January 25-31

Moderate Winds and Little Rain in Havana

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over the past few days, isolated rains have occurred in Havana, mainly during the night and early morning hours. These rains are associated with a somewhat strong wind flow caused by the influence of high pressures, promoting the arrival of cloudiness to areas along the north coast and its progression inland. The presence of clouds led to a rise in the low temperatures.

In the next few days, it will be partly cloudy, occasionally becoming overcast with isolated showers. The winds will be mainly from the east to southeast, with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour and higher gusts. Relative humidity will range from 40% to 80%. High temperatures will be between 22 and 30ºC (72 and 86 F), and lows between 15 and 22ºC (59 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 24ºC (75 F).

A large high-pressure system centered near Bermuda extends a ridge along the Gulf region, producing locally strong winds from the E to SE over Havana. It is forecasted that the high pressure over the western Atlantic, combined with lower pressures over Texas and Mexico, will continue to sustain locally strong winds from the E to SE in the western region of Cuba. A cold front will reach the northwest Gulf late Friday night, bringing cool NW to N winds to Havana with a temperature drop starting on Monday.

