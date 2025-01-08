Havana Weather for January 9-15

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Isolated Showers and Rain in Havana

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over the past 24 hours, isolated rains were recorded in Havana, with insignificant accumulations. The precipitation is associated with the passage of the third cold front of the current winter season through the western region of Cuba.

A significant drop in low temperatures is expected early Thursday morning. In the coming days, mornings will start with little cloud cover in the northern coastal areas of the capital. By late morning, it will become partly cloudy, while afternoons will be cloudy with scarce rain.

Winds will come from the north to northeast at speeds of 10 to 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 40% to 70%. Highs will be between 21 and 27ºC (70 and 81 F), with lows between 12 and 20ºC (54 and 68 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

