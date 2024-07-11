Havana Weather for July 11 to 17

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Some rains towards the interior and south of the capital…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The passage of a tropical wave, located south of western Cuba, produced isolated rains yesterday in the interior and south of the eastern region, which were scarcer in the rest of the archipelago due to the presence of very dry air related to the Saharan Air Layer (Sahara Dust) and the stability generated by high pressures.

During the early morning and morning hours today, showers and thunderstorms have been reported in the westernmost part Pinar del Rio and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, associated with the movement of the tropical wave through that region of the country.

In the coming days, it will dawn partly cloudy in areas of the north coast of Havana, and from the end of the morning, it will be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the afternoon towards areas of the interior and south of the capital. Winds will be from the northeast with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 40% to 75%. High temperatures will be between 31 and 33ºC (88 and 91 F) and the lows between 23 and 26ºC (73 and 79 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28ºC (82 F).

In the area of the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclonic development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.