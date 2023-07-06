Havana Weather for July 6-12

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hot and high probability of rain in Havana afternoons…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The presence of low pressure high over the southeastern part the Gulf of Mexico and western Cuba, at an altitude of about 10 kilometers, combined with the atmospheric instability induced by the strong heating of the day and local factors, has brought rains in Havana in recent days. The probability of rain in the afternoons will remain high, where clouds and isolated showers will occur due to daytime heating and unstable conditions at a local scale.

Winds are expected for the next week mainly from the east-northeast, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h. The relative humidity will fluctuate between 70 and 90%. The high temperatures will be between 32 and 34ºC (90 and 93 F) and the lows between 23 and 26ºC (73 and 79 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30ºC (86 F).

A tropical wave over the central Caribbean will move west across the western Caribbean through Friday. Moderate to strong winds and rough seas will follow the tropical wave mainly across the central Caribbean, along with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Another tropical wave will enter the eastern Caribbean on Friday night.

In the area of the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone development is not expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

