Havana Weather for June 15-21

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm temperatures and afternoons storms…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – An extensive shallow ridge extends to the west, from the central Atlantic to the center-west of the Gulf of Mexico, providing a flow of light to moderate winds over Havana, mainly from east to southeast, with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h. The relative humidity will range between 40% and 60%. The high temperatures will be between 31 and 34ºC (88 and 93 F) and the lows between 23 and 25ºC (73 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28ºC (82 F).

The influence of subtropical high pressures, which are located in the central Atlantic Ocean, is maintained, which generates weak winds over Havana. In the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere, a trough is maintained over Cuba’s central region, however, the moisture content in the lower layers of the atmosphere is very low, which greatly inhibits much rainfall.

A broad mid-Atlantic ridge associated with a high pressure of 1022 mb continues to support basin-wide trade winds. An extensive shallow ridge extends west from the central Atlantic to the west-central Gulf of Mexico, dominating the region. For the forecast, the pressure gradient between the shallow ridge and a low pressure over NE Mexico will support light SE winds over the capital until Friday. The probability of rain and storms is expected to increase in the afternoons, mainly due to the daytime warming, and local factors.

