Havana Weather for March 14-20

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm Days with Sparse Rainfall in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – During the last 24 hours, rainfall has been isolated in the capital, driven by local instability and the strong daytime heating, with accumulated amounts being insignificant. On the other hand, stability is generated by the marked influence of migratory high pressures with a mass of dry and stable air.

Over the next few days, stable conditions will persist over Havana, with isolated rainfall only driven by daytime heating and local conditions. Mornings will dawn with few clouds. By late morning, it will be partially cloudy, and it will become cloudy in the afternoon in inland areas, with sparse rainfall.

Winds will be mainly from the east to northeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 40% to 70%. High temperatures will be between 27 and 32°C (81 and 90°F), and lows between 20 and 22°C (68 and 72°F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79°F).

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.