Havana Weather for March 6-12

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Scant Rain in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – In the past 24 hours, some rainfall has been reported in the western region of Cuba. Starting Wednesday afternoon, there will be an increase in precipitation in Havana, due to the presence of a humid flow from the south and the instability generated ahead of the cold front that will approach the southeast Gulf of Mexico and the western part of Cuba.

In the coming days, mornings will mostly be sunny in the capital. In the afternoon, the clouds will increase to partial, with a low chance of rain. Winds will be from the northwest to the north at speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. The relative humidity will range from 50% to 90%. Highs will be between 25 and 31ºC (77 and 88 F) and the lows between 15 and 21ºC (59 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

