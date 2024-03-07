Havana Weather for March 7-13

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hot and scattered rains in the capital…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba remains under the weak influence of high pressure, with its center far away in the central Atlantic, which imposes southerly winds in the western region of the country. In the last twenty-four hours, no rain was reported in Havana. Low temperatures were between 18 and 21ºC (64 and 70 F), higher in coastal areas.

During the next few days, dawn will see little cloudiness and from the end of the morning it will be partially cloudy in much of the capital. In the afternoon it will be cloudy towards inland towns, with isolated showers and rain. The winds will be mainly from the south to the southeast with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. The relative humidity will range from 50% to 80%. The high temperatures will be between 28 and 31ºC (82 and 88 F) and the lows between 20 and 23ºC (68 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

