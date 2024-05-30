Havana Weather for May 30 to June 5

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hot and little rain in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – In the last 24 hours, rains have been scarce in Havana, primarily due to the stability influenced by high pressure and the persistence of a dry air mass that remains over the region, inhibiting the formation of clouds and rain. The marked influence of high pressure favored the predominance of little cloudiness over the capital, causing greater solar radiation. Combined with the weakness of the winds over the country, this led to a significant increase in the high temperatures during the afternoon.

In the coming days, the probability of rain will remain low. The mornings will start with little cloudiness, while from late morning it will be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the afternoons with sparse rain. Winds will be mainly from the northeast with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 60% to 100%. High temperatures will range between 31 and 33ºC (88 and 91 F) and lows between 22 and 25ºC (72 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28ºC (82 F).

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.