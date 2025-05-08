Havana Weather for May 8-14

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm Afternoons and Scattered Showers…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – In the past 24 hours, isolated showers were recorded in Havana due to afternoon instability caused by daytime heating, combined with local factors. Satellite images show that most of the capital territory has little cloud cover, with some high clouds.

Over the next few days, the mornings will begin with little cloudiness. From late morning onward, it will be partly cloudy with scarce rainfall. Winds will come from the northeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 55% to 85%. Highs will range between 30 and 33ºC (86 and 91°F), and lows between 21 and 23ºC (70 and 73°F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79°F).

