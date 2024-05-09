Havana Weather for May 9-15

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm Days and Sparse Rain in the Capital…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over the past 24 hours, some rains were reported inland and in the southern parts of the central and eastern regions of Cuba, with sparse rain in Havana. These rains were prompted by the presence of an upper-level trough, afternoon instability generated by the strong daytime heating, and sufficient moisture in the area. The early morning was warm in most of the capital, with low temperatures between 22 and 25ºC (72 and 77 F), lower in some inland areas.

In the coming days, stability will prevail, with occasional cloudiness in the afternoon in some inland and southern localities and isolated rains, but with a low probability of rain. The mornings will begin with few clouds, becoming partly cloudy from late morning onwards, and cloudy towards the southern areas, with isolated rains, which will be scarce in the rest of the capital. Winds will mainly be from the northeast with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 40% to 70%. High temperatures will range from 31 to 33ºC (88 to 91 F) and lows from 23 to 25ºC (73 to 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

