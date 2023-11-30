Havana Weather for Nov. 30 – December 6th

Cloudy skies and little rain for the forecast week…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – During the last 24 hours the rains have been isolated in much of the country and no significant accumulations have been reported in the capital.

For the next few days, the probability of rain will continue to be low, although mostly cloudy skies are expected from the end of the morning. Cloudy weather will predominate over Havana with isolated rain in areas of the north coast, which in the afternoons could extend inland and to the south.

The winds will be mainly from the northeast, with speeds between 10 and 20 kilometers per hour with higher gusts in coastal areas. The relative humidity will range between 40% and 70%. The highs will be between 27 and 30ºC (81 and 86 F) and lows between 19 and 23ºC (66 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

A cold front remains almost stationary over the center of the country, favoring some cloudy weather over the western half, also associated with strong currents at the high levels of the troposphere over that region. No significant convection associated with the front is shown, except for a few scattered storms off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

A weak Atlantic Ridge over the eastern Caribbean Sea is forecast to continue moving eastward today as the front stalls. This will decrease wind coverage in the south-central Caribbean until Thursday. The large area of strong winds will return Friday night as another high pressure builds over the area. The next cold front is expected to approach the Texas coast on Friday.

In the area of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

