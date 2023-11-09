Havana Weather for November 9-15

Havana Photo by Juan Suarez

Warm afternoons with isolated rains in areas of the north coast…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – High migratory pressures continue to influence Cuba, with its main center over the southeastern United States. This system maintains northeasterly winds over the Cuban geographical area, a situation that continues to transport cloudy weather from the sea to the national territory, which on Wednesday generated isolated rains towards areas of the northern coast.

During the next few days these conditions will continue, although in the afternoons local factors will be stimulating isolated rains in areas of the interior and north coast of Havana. The winds will be from the northeast with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts. The relative humidity will range between 50% and 80%. The high temperatures will be between 28 and 31ºC (82 and 88 F) and the lows between 22 and 24ºC (72 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28ºC (82 F).

The dawns will be partially cloudy in areas of the north coast, occasionally becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain, from the end of the morning, encouraged by the strong warming of the day and favorable local conditions.

In the area of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclonic development is not expected during the next 12 to 24 hours.

