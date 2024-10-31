Havana Weather for Oct. 31 to Nov. 6

Some rain in areas of the Northern Coast…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – During the past 24 hours, no significant rainfall was reported in the province of Havana. The influence of migratory high-pressure systems continues, imposing northeast to east winds over Cuban territory. High clouds associated with strong upper-level currents prevail, and occasional clouds may occur in the morning over the central and eastern northern coast, with some rain likely, especially in the far east.

For the coming days, cloudy conditions are forecast along the northern coastal areas from Havana to Guantanamo, with some showers and rain during the early morning and morning, which will persist in the easternmost areas throughout much of the day. In the rest of the country, it will be partly cloudy, with afternoon cloudiness in some areas, accompanied by isolated showers and rain.

Winds will be from the northeast to east, with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour, with stronger gusts. Relative humidity will range from 45% to 80%. High temperatures will range be 29 and 30ºC (84-86 F), and lows between 22 and 25ºC (72 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28ºC (82 F).

In the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Lea más noticias aquí en Havana Times.