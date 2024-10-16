Havana Weather for October 17-23

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

…isolated rains and storms in the afternoon…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – In the last 24 hours, some rainfall was reported in much of the country, including Havana. The precipitation was encouraged by the presence of a low-pressure trough near the western part of the country, a cyclonic circulation at altitudes of 9 to 12 kilometers located south of Haiti, the passage of an active tropical wave over the Caribbean Sea, all combined with abundant humidity.

In the coming days, cloudy conditions will prevail in the western half of the country, with showers, rain, and thunderstorms in the capital, mainly in the afternoon hours. Winds will be from the east to the northeast at speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 75% to 100%. High temperatures will range from 28 to 30ºC (82 to 86°F) and the lows from 21 to 25ºC (70 to 77°F). The sea surface temperature will be 30ºC (86°F).

An area of low pressure located in the southwest Caribbean Sea is associated with rain and thunderstorms. It is possible that this system could develop if it remains over the water and moves slowly toward Central America. Another area of low pressure is located in the central Atlantic, which is associated with disorganized rain and thunderstorms. This system should continue moving west or west-northwest, but the environmental conditions are not favorable for any development in the coming hours.

