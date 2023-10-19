Havana Weather for October 19 to 25

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Little change in weather conditions in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – During the last twenty-four hours, a stationary front over the eastern region and a humid flow preceding it have generated numerous rains from Camagüey to Guantánamo. In Havana, little rainfall has been reported due to the influence of high pressures with a drier, more stable, and colder air mass. With these conditions, the occurrence of isolated showers is possible in areas of the northern coast of the western region, generated by the transport of low clouds with northerly winds.

It is forecast that in the west it will be dawning with partially cloudy skies during the next few days, with cloudy and occasional showers in areas of the north coast during the early morning and morning hours. The winds will be mainly from the northeast region with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h. The relative humidity will have range between 20% and 60%. The high temperatures will be between 29 and 31ºC (84 and 88 F) and the lows between 20 and 24ºC (68 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 29ºC (84 F).

Showers and thunderstorms are associated with a broad area of low pressure located hundreds of kilometers east of the Windward Islands. Signs of organization are observed, although it is not yet clear whether the system has a well-defined surface circulation. Conditions are expected to remain conducive for the system to have some development and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next 24 to 48 hours as it moves west-northwest across the western tropical Atlantic toward the Lesser Antilles.

In the rest of the area of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone development is not expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

