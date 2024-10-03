Havana Weather for October 3-9

…Afternoons with Rain and Storms…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba continues to be influenced by a low-pressure system in the southwest of the Gulf of Mexico. In the last few hours, scattered showers have been reported in the capital, related to this system, which is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from the southwest of the Caribbean to the southern Gulf of Mexico. This could potentially lead to the development of a tropical depression in the coming days.

It is forecasted that the next few days will start partly cloudy in the capital. In the afternoon, it will become cloudy in inland areas and the northern coast, with some showers, rain, and thunderstorms. Winds will mainly be from the southwest at speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. The relative humidity will range from 70% to 90%. The highs will be around 31ºC (88°F) and the lows between 24 and 26ºC (75 and 79°F). The sea surface temperature will be 30ºC (86°F).

A broad low-pressure trough is producing disorganized areas of showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions could favor the gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression may form over the weekend as the broader disturbance moves completely into the Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, locally heavy rain may occur in parts of Havana over the next few days.

In the eastern Atlantic Hurricane Kirk and depression 13, soon expected to be a tropical storm, are not predicted at this time to be a threat to Cuba and the Caribbean.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.