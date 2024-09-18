Havana Weather for September 19-25

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hot with rain in the afternoons in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – In the past twenty-four hours, some rain has been recorded in Havana. These showers were related to the presence of an upper-level trough located over the western half of the country, combined with a moist flow from the southern region in the lower and middle troposphere, the passage of a tropical wave over the Caribbean Sea to the south of the eastern half of the country, and local-scale factors.

Oceanic high pressures continue to have a marked influence over Cuba and adjacent seas, with their main center located over the central Atlantic, imposing weak gradients over the archipelago. For the rest of the week, the passage of a tropical wave over the seas south of the western half of the island and the persistence of the trough over the western region, along with daytime heating and local-scale factors, will favor the occurrence of some rain, showers, and thunderstorms in the capital, lasting until the evening hours.

In the coming days, mornings will start with mostly cloudy skies and isolated morning showers. In the afternoons, it will become cloudy with the occurrence of some showers, rain, and thunderstorms, which will be numerous and could become heavy in interior areas, extending into the night. Winds will mainly be from the northeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 70% to 90%. High temperatures will range between 28 and 32°C (82 and 90°F), while lows will be 23 and 24°C (73 and 75°F). The sea surface temperature will be 30°C (86°F).

In the rest of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclonic development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

