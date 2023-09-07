Havana Weather for September 7-13

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

The heat continues in Havana, with scattered rains in the afternoons

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – In the last 24 hours no significant rainfall has been reported in Havana. The rains were concentrated in the central and eastern regions of Cuba and towards towns in the interior and south of the west. These precipitations were associated with the transit of a tropical wave through the central Caribbean Sea, to the south of the central and western regions of Cuba and to a trough in the upper troposphere over the eastern region. This, in combination with a humid flow from the southeast in the low levels, evening instability resulting from daytime warming and local conditions.

It is expected that in the coming days the probability of rain in the capital will increase, mainly in the afternoons, when it will become cloudy with the occurrence of some showers and electrical storms, which may last until late at night. The winds will be mainly from the east to the northeast, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h. The relative humidity will be between 70% and 100%. The high temperatures will be between 30 and 32ºC (86 and 90 F) and the lows between 23 and 25ºC (73 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 29ºC (84 F).

From the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Hurricane Lee was located at 5:00 PM today, September 6, about 1,815 kilometers east of the northern group of the Lesser Antilles. Lee has maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h, a central pressure of 991 hPa, and is moving west-northwest at a speed of 22 km/h.

On the other hand, a tropical wave is generating disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the tropical Atlantic between the Cape Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa. Atmospheric conditions appear favorable for development of this system, and a tropical depression could form this coming weekend as the system moves west-northwest over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

In the rest of the Atlantic Ocean, tropical cyclonic development is not expected in the next 24 to 48 hours.

