Consequences for Venezuela of Breaking Relations with Spain

Venezuelan president-elect Edmundo Gonzalez met today with Spain’s president, Pedro Sanchez. The non-binding recognition by Spain’s parliament of Gonzalez is the apple of discord / EFE

Spanish companies maintain investments in Venezuela worth more than 500 million euros.

By Efecto Cocuyo

HAVANA TIMES – Relations between the Government of Spain and that of Nicolas Maduro became more strained after the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, proposed on Wednesday that Nicolas Maduro’s government break relations with Spain. This followed the Spanish Congress’s decision to recognize Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the president elect of Venezuela.

Although the Spanish Parliament’s resolution is non-binding (since the final decision lies with President Pedro Sanchez, who has already ruled out recognizing González Urrutia, separate from the European Union), the head of the Venezuelan Parliament responded with a threat to the Spanish government.

The initial reactions from Pedro Sanchez’s government appear calm, according to the Spanish press. The Spanish government’s spokesperson, Pilar Alegría, said on Thursday that the Spanish embassy in Venezuela is currently “operating with absolute normality” and that the Spanish government’s interest is for nothing to change.

Possible Consequences

First of all, it is important to understand that any country is free to decide whether or not to maintain diplomatic relations with another, and these can be severed if there are reasons to do so.

If this rupture in relations occurs, it would begin with the closure of embassies and consulates, complicating the process of handling paperwork for citizens of both countries, which is among their main concerns.

Currently, over 130,000 people with Spanish passports reside in Venezuela, and it is estimated that more than 400,000 Venezuelans have migrated to Spain. In the first quarter of 2024, data from the Spanish government revealed that Venezuelans were the third-largest nationality arriving in Spain, with 22,600 migrants in the first quarter of 2024.

Additionally, it is estimated that by July 2024, more than 120 Spanish companies will still be present in Venezuela. Spain is the second-largest investor in Venezuela. Some of the Spanish companies established in Venezuela include: Acciona Construcción SA, Blackfin Europa SL, Comins Global Corporation SL, Abanca, and others like Repsol, Telefónica, BBVA, Hesperia Hotels, Mapfre Insurance, Zara, Meliá, and more, which have invested around 500 million euros in the country.

There are 14 airlines that fly from Spain to Venezuela. The most popular route is: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport in Madrid to Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía.

Aviation law expert Rodolfo Ruiz pointed out in an interview with the portal Banca y Negocios that “along with Colombia, Spain is currently the country most connected to Venezuela in terms of airlines operating on this route: 2 Venezuelan airlines and 3 Spanish ones.”

The proposal from the president of the National Assembly would affect the operations of airlines such as Estelar, Plus Ultra, Iberia, TAP Air Portugal, and Conviasa. The proposal could leave thousands of passengers without air connections between Venezuela and Spain.

Undoubtedly, breaking relations with Spain in economic terms could have serious consequences. Spanish business executives in Venezuela, consulted unofficially, said they are paying close attention to the decisions of the Venezuelan authorities but hope that common sense prevails between the parties.

Not an Official Position

“All of this is part of the political debate happening in Venezuela. It is important first to recognize how public powers are managed in other countries, in this case, Spain. What was seen in that country’s Congress was only a non-binding invitation, and it is ultimately the Executive that decides what to do and what not to do,” analyzed international affairs expert Mirna Yonis on the subject.

This international analyst, who is also a professor at UCV and a learning facilitator, explained that the Spanish Parliament’s decision does not represent an official position of the Spanish state, nor that of King Felipe VI, nor President Ssnchez.

“Let’s remember that we have to wait for a specific stance. Spain has a coalition government, not an authoritarian one. I’m not saying it’s unimportant, but it certainly responds to Spain’s internal political debate,” added Yonis.

The international analyst does not foresee that Venezuela will respond in such a manner or that a rupture will occur, though a reduction in tensions may be possible through diplomacy.

Other Countries

On Monday, July 29, the Maduro government announced a diplomatic break with several Latin American countries after their governments questioned his re-election.

In its statement, the Maduro government ordered the withdrawal of all diplomatic staff from the embassies in Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay.

Venezuelan authorities also demanded that the countries accused of intervention withdraw their diplomatic representatives from Venezuelan territory, causing the cessation of operations of several airlines from those nations.

First published in Spanish by Efecto Cocuyo and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

