Ethical Dilemma: Should LGBTQ+ Resorts in Cuba Be Promoted?

By Luis Rondon Paz

HAVANA TIMES – For a long time, Quebec has been recognized for its progressive positions on LGBTQ+ rights, with a dynamic and prosperous community in the heart of Montreal’s “Gay Village”. However, recent events have led me to some ethical reflections about the posture of some of the aspiring LGBTQ+ businesses in the province, especially with respect to the promotion of resort vacations in Cuba.

The question at hand refers to the promotion of LGBTQ+ events and destinations in Cuba, like the popular “Pitbull” festival and the gay resorts there, on the part of Quebec’s LGBTQ+ organizations and businesses. At first glance, these initiatives may seem like a celebration of inclusion and diversity. Yet a deeper look reveals a complex ethical dilemma.

Cuba has undoubtedly advanced in the recognition of LGBTQ+ rights. The country has legalized same-sex marriage and has adopted some measures towards greater acceptance. Nonetheless, this apparent advance must be juxtaposed against a history of human rights abuses and restricted freedom of expression in the country. The Cuban government, previously known for its policy of persecuting LGBTQ+ individuals, is still in power, and the wounds from past injustices haven’t yet completely healed.

What makes the situation particularly problematic is the fact that the Cuban resorts promoted as LGBTQ+ friendly are mostly isolated from the rest of the country. They’re resorts directed primarily at tourists, and most of the income they generate goes to the government, which includes individuals associated with the past persecution of LGBTQ+ Cubans. To complicate things even more, the Cuban government hasn’t made meaningful efforts to compensate the families and individuals who have suffered from the discrimination and harassment of the past.

This situation poses a basic, but complex question: Is it ethically acceptable for the LGBTQ+ groups in Quebec that defend human rights and equality to promote tourism to Cuban resorts that economically benefit a regime with a problematic human rights history? The answer is far from simple.

Some would argue that the promotion of LGBTQ+ events and tourism in Cuba could lead to positive change and greater acceptance in the country. These people feel that dialogue within Cuban society can promote LGBTQ+ rights and trace a path towards reform. However, this perspective may well be too optimistic, given the isolation of these resorts and the lack of any significant political change within the Cuban government.

On the other hand, there are those who are deeply concerned about the indirect support such tourism brings to a regime responsible for past human rights abuses. They sustain that the ethical posture of the LGBTQ+ groups should be focused on holding governments accountable for their actions and promoting justice and compensation to those who have suffered. In conclusion, the promotion of LGBTQ+ events and resorts in Cuba on the part of some groups in Quebec presents a complex ethical dilemma. Although celebrating LGBTQ+ inclusion and diversity is essential, it’s also important to consider the broader implications of such promotions. This obligates us to take on the uncomfortable question of whether such initiatives really advance the cause of LGBTQ+ rights, or if they end up being a form of involuntary support for a regime with a history of human rights violations. It’s a question that deserves debate and ongoing discussion among those who value human rights and social justice.

Read more from diary of Luis Rondon Paz here on Havana Times.