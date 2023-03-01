Exhibition Inspired by Havana
Photo Feature by Nike
HAVANA TIMES – Despite the deterioration of our city, there are many people who continue to be inspired by its eclectic architecture, with its old buildings, its people, and its light.
Today I want to show you a series of photos of Havana, where the young Wilver Flores Meneses, 30, portrays the best of our city in black and white digital photographs, with a very suggestive title: “In two tones”, exhibited in the Mariano Rodríguez Gallery of the Villa Panamericana in Cojimar.
Here are some of the photographs of this young artist.