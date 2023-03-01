Exhibition Inspired by Havana

Photo Feature by Nike

HAVANA TIMES – Despite the deterioration of our city, there are many people who continue to be inspired by its eclectic architecture, with its old buildings, its people, and its light.

Today I want to show you a series of photos of Havana, where the young Wilver Flores Meneses, 30, portrays the best of our city in black and white digital photographs, with a very suggestive title: “In two tones”, exhibited in the Mariano Rodríguez Gallery of the Villa Panamericana in Cojimar.

Here are some of the photographs of this young artist.

IMG_20230224_104959
IMG_20230224_104322
Detalle
IMG_20230224_104429
IMG_20230224_104336
IMG_20230224_104301
IMG_20230224_104514
IMG_20230224_104544
IMG_20230224_104601
IMG_20230224_104639
IMG_20230224_104749
IMG_20230224_104734
la-galeria-tiene-ventanas-de-crital-y-no-pude-impedir-el-reflejo-de-ellas-esta-foto-la-crei-muy-importante-por-ser-el-escudo-nacional-y-la-republica-mis-disculpas-.
IMG_20230224_104326

See more photo features here on Havana Times.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *