Defensive Reaction or No Reaction?

By Ammi

HAVANA TIMES – I heard a woman say today: “We have the right to build a better present for Cuban women.” Fifteen femicides recorded in Cuba since the beginning of the year. According to the government, they form part of the US’ media “war”, Granma newspaper reported.

Social media has blown up with reports that the Communist Party wants to keep under wraps. The government says it’s nothing but news to defame the Revolution. Meanwhile, in the eastern provinces, children are left orphans from a wave of violence since the beginning of the year.

Increased consumption of alcohol, hallucinogenic pills and other drugs seem to be why the boom in so many deaths. According to eye-witness statements, the killers were drunk or seemed to be high at the time.

Basic food and essentials are hard to find. Yet rum is still available in every bodega rations store and other retail point across the country.

The Communist Party has turned a blind eye to the issue of femicides. Leaders make absurd comparisons with the number of femicides in other countries. Pointing their fingers at the north, like they always do.

They don’t see the reality of women, who are still waiting for a protection law in Cuba. Before lamenting other cases like the femicide in the afternoon of September 4th. Raidelis Blanco Almenares had her throat slit by her husband, in front of their 3-year-old son.

Independent activists and organizations such as Yo si te creo en Cuba (Yes I believe you in Cuba) raise their voices in unison, urging for this law. They don’t want to grieve one more death. A defensive reaction that becomes just a murmur, in the face of the government’s ruthless non-action.

