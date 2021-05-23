Receiving an Important Package in Cuba

obstacles in our path

By Ammi

A Havana post office.

HAVANA TIMES – The insensitivity, incompetence and ineffectiveness of most Cuban state institutions make ordinary Cubans’ lives more miserable, painful and unbearable.

Ines lives with her 97-year-old father, who has had a kidney transplant, and is also diabetic and has high blood pressure, so he needs medicines that just can’t be found here in Cuba today. Faced with this harsh reality, she found herself forced to ask for help.

Ines has an uncle living in Panama City, who promised to send her the medicines her father needed for his diabetes and high blood pressure, a package which he sent in early January this year.

After four months, and after receiving confirmation from her uncle that this medicine had already reached Cuban soil, she went to the post office many times, and was given the same response: it still hasn’t arrived.

Faced with the pressing need to receive what was already becoming an emergency, she decided to post her story on social media, and within 24 hours, the manager of the post office had gotten in touch with her to tell her that her delivery had been there since April and that she could come in the next day to pick it up.

She went to the post office on Vento and Camaguey Streets, in Havana’s Cerro neighborhood, where she had to wait three hours because the managers were having a meeting, and she finally received the valuable package, after paying 100 pesos.

Life has become a real battle here, as the obstacles placed in our path by bureaucracy, indifference and a lack of empathy are a challenge that we have to jump over every day.

Read more from Ammi here.