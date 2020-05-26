Where is the Oxygen in Cuba, the Medical Power?

By Ammi

HAVANA TIMES – I have a link with the town of Batabano located south of Havana. There I left, on the one hand, my worst memories of pre-university in a rural boarding school, and on the other, many friends with whom I have maintained communication for long years.

With the aid of social networks in Cuba, more ties between us have been revived. Video calls make constant interaction between everyone possible.

However, one of those mornings has been different. From one of those people, I didn’t receive the usual sticker of the cup of coffee, nor good morning. A bunch of words tinged with pain, helplessness and above all resignation, replaced the loving greeting I was used to.

It happens that my friend’s mother underwent surgery for a brain tumor a couple months ago and was immediately sent home from a Havana hospital, since the conditions could be complicated if she were infected with the coronavirus.

So far so good, but after two months of rest at home, her mother has presented certain complications, so they have had to go to the only polyclinic in town.

That day they gave her oxygen when they noticed the visible lack of air, but it didn’t last long.

A person arrived who had been stabbed and the oxygen was withdrawn from the old woman, alleging that it was only for extreme cases of chronic asthmatics.

The doctors and nurses attended to the wounded man and left my friend’s mother literally lying on a stretcher without any medical attention.

The family had to go to the house and find a wheelchair to transport her.

They went to ask for help at the Communist Party office and they recommended she go to the polyclinic to request an oxygen tank.

She was greeted by a nurse with a bad temper who told her that they should have requested it earlier.

Did the family have to have anticipated the health status of one of its members without having received previous recommendations from any doctor?

Her case had to be closely followed by institutions and doctors responsible for monitoring her health and other needs.

Even after this complication, so far she has not received any help from any institution. And we are talking about a person with brain damage who needs even disposable diapers.

How long are we going to continue with the cheap propaganda that Cuba is a medical power, if we can’t take care of our patients?