Humor and Art, the Powerful Duo

Mabel Melendez was the person who built a wooden tank used in the August 17 protest in protests in Carabobo, Venezuela.

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Dictators like Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, and his buddies Daniel Ortega (Nicaragua) and Miguel Diaz Canel (Cuba) can insult, slander, and belittle any dissident voices and are guaranteed resounding applause and lopsided coverage in their state censored media. Unfortunately, they are not alone in the world.

These rulers also make it clear nowadays with “laws” that criticizing them, or their top military and civilian officials, is a serious crime considered treason or terrorism or both. Self-proclaimed life-long “revolutionaries” have the write to attack but can’t be criticized, or worse yet, be poked fun at. They take themselves very seriously.

Artists living under dictatorships often use subtle ways to express their views. Yesterday was a prime example of a constructive criticism turned into a crime by the dictatorship.

A dangerous wooden tank riles Maduro’s officials

The young artist Mabel Melendez built a wooden tank seen at the opposition march in Carabobo, Venezuela.

The work of art attracted the attention of participants in the large opposition rally on Saturday, August 17, in the central region, as part of nationwide and worldwide protests over Maduro’s stealing of the July 28th election.

The construction, made entirely of wood, had several messages that moved the crowd: forgiveness, reconciliation, unity, dignity, security, willpower & wisdom. On the front were three words: Peace, courage and light.

The arrest of the artist was confirmed by Carabobo lawyer Nikoll Arteaga through social media. Those close to the young woman reported that the police waited until she was alone to abduct her.

It’s nothing new that those who use violent repression against peaceful protest accuse those protesting of being the terrorists. And, heaven forbid, if they throw in a little humor and art.

