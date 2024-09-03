Maduro: “I Will Only Turn Over Power to Someone of My Party”

Venezuelan “president” Nicolas Maduro has no intention of accepting his resounding electoral defeat.

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – It’s now been five weeks since Nicolas Maduro and his co-opted Venezuelan institutions (electoral, judicial and legislative) blatantly stole the July 28th presidential election. Unable to show proof that he actually won, as he claims, doesn’t seem of concern to those in power.

Already a month ago his campaign manager and national assembly president Jorge Rodriguez, said there was no reason to publish the precinct by precinct voting results (that Venezuelans and a host of countries have demanded) and that it was enough just to say Maduro won.

The story goes, revolutionaries, as Maduro, Rodriguez as well as Diosdado Cabello, the VP of Maduro’s Socialist Party consider themselves, never lie and do not have to be held accountable or even abide by the constitution, because they are always honest and act in the best interests of the nation.

However, now all masks peeled off with their actions to steal the election and stay in power at least until 2031.

The campaign of the actual winner, Edmundo Gonzalez, published the copies of their precinct tally sheets for Venezuelans and international viewing that show Gonzalez winning with 67% of the votes. The Maduro team then accused them of usurping the role of the National Electoral Council which was never willing to publish the same detailed results that were in their hands since the night of July 28th.

Now they are calling Gonzalez’s arrest.

All Maduro and his cronies have left is brute force from the Army, Police, State Security and paramilitary to impose his rule by force against an unarmed majority population.

Today, September 2, Maduro spoke another pearl to try and discourage the opposition that soundly defeated him and continues to demand respect for the election results.

“Chavismo (his United Socialist Party) is vaccinated against division and betrayal, it is Chavismo… and when I hand over power, when it is time, I will hand it over to a Chavista president.”

Are any other words necessary to describe the burial of Venezuela’s very fragile democracy and its consequences?

