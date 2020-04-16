Time and Life are Precious

By Elio Delgado Legon

HAVANA TIMES – I’ve always been in a rush ever since I was very young, up until recently. I’ve always tried to do the most I can in a day because there was always so much to do and 24 hours in a day were never enough. Over the years, I have learned that time and Life have slipped me by in my haste.

I don’t have a lot of time left and I have to live it without haste, savoring every minute, every hour, every day, because it could be my last.

I began writing articles for Havana Times about eight years ago, interested in telling readers – in Spanish and English -, about the real situation on the ground in Cuba, how I see it and experience life on the island, as there are many people who write about our country, but some don’t even know its ins and outs because they don’t live here, but they write to please the Revolution’s enemies. Others write from here on the island, but they also have a great lack of objectivity as they only see reality through a dark lens, unable to see the sunlight, just the shadows.

This lack of objectivity and the desire to please the Revolution’s enemies is so great that you can read dozens of articles about Cuba on this website and none of them recognize the Revolution’s achievements, which are renowned across the globe. There isn’t even a mention of the damage caused by the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US for almost 60 years, a policy which has been condemned by nearly every country in the world and recognized as a failed policy by two former US presidents as it hurts the Cuban people and doesn’t achieve any of its set objectives.

Over these past eight years, I have written down by ideas about Cuban reality in articles that can be consulted in the Havana Times archive. This will be my last article here on this website for now, as I have to dedicate the little time I have left to other things and I can’t be in a rush anymore.

While many ignore and want others to believe the blockade doesn’t exist, it does continue to cause us a great deal of harm, but in spite of Imperialism’s greatest efforts, the Cuban people are resisting like heroes and the Revolution is marching towards progress, step by step, with many obstacles, but without going back a millimeter.

The Empire in the North is trying to convince the entire world that the socialist system is impossible and will fail, but reality proves them wrong every single day for only social systems that stand with the poor (even if they don’t call themselves “socialist”), make progress and solve the people’s problems, while neoliberal capitalist systems have failed in every aspect and tend to disappear.

There have been many empires over the history of mankind which believed they were invincible, but they ultimately disappeared. The same thing will happen with the US empire, which believes itself to be invincible because it has lots of weapons; but arms are no good for anything if they aren’t defending just causes and the only just cause that deserves to be defended is standing with the poor.

It isn’t only those who defend socialism who say this, the Bible says it and Jesus of Nazareth said it when he was preaching which is why he was condemned to die on the cross. The powerful today are trying to sentence us to death by starving us and making us sick with their blockades and sanctions, but they can’t hide the fact that social systems defending the poor and standing with the most vulnerable in society, are the most successful, while the Empire fails time and time again until it disappears like so many have disappeared in the past.

For my part, I trust that just ideas will win out, and even though my time and life are coming to an end, history will carry on its course and prove me right.