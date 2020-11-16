Where is Capitalism’s Superiority Now?

By Elio Delgado Legon

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – I have been hearing capitalist propaganda’s clamoring about how this system is here forever, because it’s the best option out there. It supposedly offers the most opportunities and freedom, upholds democracy and defends human rights, while, socialism is a failure, and has no future.

However, it is becoming clearer and clearer for us to see how capitalism is marching towards a general crisis, which will inevitably lead to its demise.

From an economic standpoint, there is no way that a government can survive if the rich only get richer and the poor only get poorer. A government where thousands of workers end up unemployed every time there is a crisis. Also losing their homes because they can’t afford rent and ending up on the street like the homeless.

Others have to pay for health care, which is very expensive. If they get really sick, they end up losing everything or being stuck in debt for the rest of their life.

The same goes for education, because the only quality education systems in much of the world are private and expensive. Public universities in the US aren’t free, you have to pay, and students end up in debt for many years.

In terms of democracy, it’s just a big fat lie. A democracy is a people’s government for the people. However, in capitalism, a country is governed for capital, for the rich. The only thing ordinary people can do is vote in elections, for a candidate they often don’t know, and they have no idea what they will do once in office.

Leaders in capitalist countries fill their pockets, because pretty much all of them are corrupt. When elections favor more progressive candidates who are genuinely concerned about the general population, the Right refuses to recognize the results and turns to violence or a coup d’etat. Is this a democracy?

There are plenty of examples, but I’ll only mention the more renowned. For example, Evo Morales won the elections in Bolivia a year ago, in the first round, but was accused of fraud. This happened with the OAS getting involved, and the armed forces were incited to carry out a coup d’etat.

When Evo Morales’ party recently won the majority of the vote, some opposition groups on the Right have refused to recognize this defeat and are causing problems and riots. They even attempted to kill president elect Luis Arce.

Similar things have happened in Venezuela and Nicaragua. The Right in these countries doesn’t recognize results from the latest elections, even though they were in the Leftist candidates’ favor.

The most recent case comes from the US, where the Democrat candidate won with a majority vote. The Republican candidate, Donald Trump, says that the election was stolen from him and isn’t recognizing his opponent’s victory. He is threatening to go to court.

Most honest people in the US say that Trump has been the worst president in the history of their country. However, he insists that he has been the best. He bases his statements on lies, which many of his followers believe. This isn’t a democracy.

COVID-19 has shone a burning light on the inferiority of the capitalist system, as the countries with the best results in the fight against this pandemic have been socialist. The capitalist countries haven’t been so successful.

One example to illustrate this point is the difference between the US and Cuba in their handling of the pandemic. The former, the most powerful country in the world (in military terms, because it isn’t in every other regard) hasn’t been able to stop the spread of COVID-19, as it has been more concerned about keeping the economy afloat than human lives.

The result? Ten million cases and over 240,000 deaths, with a death rate of 715 per million inhabitants, and these figures continue to grow.

However, Cuba has been able to keep the disease in check. Right now, almost all of the island is in the “new normal” phase and the death rate stands at just 11 per million inhabitants. This, in spite of the US blockade.

We can also add to the above that Cuba already has a vaccine in the third phase of its clinical trial. There is another vaccine in the first phase and a third vaccine, that won’t be intravenous.

Trials will soon begin, which will guarantee at least one vaccine by the beginning of next year. This is something that no capitalist country has managed to do, except for Russia, which follows Left politics.

On the other hand, the US hasn’t helped any other country during these trying times. On the contrary, it has withdrawn its contribution to the World Health Organization. In the meantime, Cuba has sent 52 medical brigades to 39 countries to collaborate in the fight against COVID-19.

I could give many more examples, but there isn’t enough space here, and the above is enough to cast doubt on capitalism’s superiority.

Read more from Elio Delgado Legon’s diary here.