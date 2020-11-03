Cuban Radio Scriptwriters in a Tough Spot

By Esther Zoza

Photo: radiocubana.cu

HAVANA TIMES – Radio scriptwriters have been patiently waiting to be called back to work with the reopening. These workers of the written word have been out of work, ever since March. Most of them had no idea that they were classified as freelance workers.

They thought that they formed part of the radio family. Every January, they would sign a new contract without the respective statement that stipulated that they were freelance writers. Many of them are now depressed with this news.

Being freelance writers, without a union, without any financial support in the case anything happens – like COVID-19 – is unprecedented.

It’s frustrating that they aren’t being taken into account after years of hard work. It’s worse to discover you aren’t even worth a simple phone call to tell you about your new working status. A lot more if you have won different awards, which have given your radio station prestige across the country.

Lockdown has ended in the capital and radio programmers are at home helpless. Who will write the shows that are still on air? Are there other scriptwriters that will take their place?

Contract violations seem to be multiplying at Havana radio stations. While most idle personnel continue to earn a salary up until the present day, scriptwriters are being denied.

Other cuts rumored at Cuban radio stations

The year is coming to an end and there is also speculation about slashing talk shows on some stations. For some unknown reason, they are thinking of only keeping the soap dramas and historic series.

They will keep the more commercial and most popular broadcasts, which comes as no surprise. They are undervaluing the contribution the talk shows have on our culture. Especially when they want us to be “a united front” in the fight for our national identity.

