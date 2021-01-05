Mental Health Is Also Health

By Esther Zoza

Photo: Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – During these trying times we live in, seeing the bad side of everything is awful for your mental health.

Yesterday, I went to the store to buy hamburgers and I ran into one of these people in the line. The kind of person who manages to bring out the worst in everyone. There were not more than 20 people in the line. It wasn’t a miracle. Authorized personnel scan future buyers’ ID cards in order to keep things orderly, meaning that a person who bought hamburgers this week won’t be able to buy any more.

However, a neighbor couldn’t bear things being so calm in the line and began to ruffle people’s feathers, at the back of the line with those at the front. It goes without saying that this character got what she wanted. A wave of arguments and dissatisfaction grew to the point that the police had to be called in.

We have all run into these unhappy and bitter people in our lives. These people who see things much worse than they are in reality. These pessimists feed destructive thoughts in themselves and others, and like, thieves of light, suck up everybody else’s energy.

Inventing problems when there aren’t any, turning the heat up in a situation that already exists. This is something that is becoming more and more common in these times of shortages of food and other essentials.

It’s true that these shortages are the cause of the general population’s uneasiness and stress. However, it’s also true that if we try and deal with it with the best attitude we can and concentrate on living life day to day with a proactive mindset, we have a greater chance of coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis without too much damage.

Let’s remember making difficult situations into an even bigger problem depends upon us and us alone. Therefore, we need to analyze our surroundings with a clear and objective head. That allows us to make better decisions without going over the top. Believing we can overcome restrictions, food shortages with a constructive mindset will surely improve our everyday lives.

Read more from Esther Zoza’s diary here.