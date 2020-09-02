New Covid-19 Outbreak in Havana

Por Esther Zoza

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – Social indiscipline has given rise to new COVID-19 cases in Havana. This to such an extent that the capital is once again stuck in the community transmission phase. Some citizens’ resist wearing a mask or wear them incorrectly. Many young people’s lack of foresight, awareness and responsibility, desperate to meet up with friends and party, have shot up infection numbers. The result: a new outbreak of the disease and great uncertainty among the population.

It’s hard to understand how such a self-sacrificing people like the Cubans, have people who ignore their civic duty. Many ask what makes people unaware of the gravity of the situation at hand. Is it a challenge, ignorance, improper reasoning of the message or psychological problems? Could it be a lack of empathy or a new form of subconscious communication?

It’s essential to realize the context young people and adults grow up in. It helps us to understand how they haven’t got the message. Something not only putting these people’s lives in danger, but the lives of the rest of the population. What is happening in every family and social environment is a starting point for analyzing this phenomenon.

Looking for reasons

Some people believe the excessive texting and use of Facebook among the youth warps their understanding of traditional communication channels. Other people have coined the term “God complex”. The reality is that these people think they are invincible, protected by a divine halo that makes them immune. Convinced their behavior won’t change what happens with the pandemic, they put the lives of entire communities at risk.

I have run into some young people on the street and buses, and their lack of concern and indifference terrifies me. There’s no doubt that they pose a risk.

Personal survival is at the top of our agenda today. More so when looking after ourselves means that we are also looking after others. However, looking after others is a lesson we learn as children and in the heart of the family. I strongly believe that after this pandemic, a lot will have to be rewritten. Especially in how families educate their children, when the future of our planet is on the line.

