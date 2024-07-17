Improvised Nurse

By Fabiana del Valle

HAVANA TIMES – The general symptoms are: high fever, intense headache and pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph nodes, and rash. But if things get worse after the fever passes, other serious symptoms may appear: severe abdominal pain, rapid breathing, bleeding gums or nose, pale and cold skin, fatigue, restlessness, vomiting or stools with blood, intense thirst, and weakness.

Since there is no specific treatment to cure dengue, it depends on the severity of the symptoms. In classic dengue without warning signs, the treatment focuses on the infected person resting in bed. It is important to drink plenty of fluids, take paracetamol to control fever and muscle pain. The most important thing is to monitor for warning signs and see a doctor if they appear.

I know a bit about this because I went through this process about two years ago; it was not pleasant. At that time, my husband took on the roles of nurse and “housekeeper,” as I couldn’t even lift my head off the pillow.

This experience served to prepare me for any warning symptoms and the measures to take in case of a positive diagnosis. So, when my husband told me he wasn’t feeling well, I became worried. I grabbed the thermometer in one hand and the phone in the other to consult the internet again for symptoms and measures to take.

I’m not paranoid, but at that moment we were at my husband’s parents home, where medical centers are distant, and transportation is terrible. We knew of a new outbreak of dengue and oropouche, so I placed a mosquito net over Dariel as he began to shiver from the cold.

What did I know about oropouche? Very little, only that it is a disease similar to dengue with a more benign course without the presence of warning symptoms.

That first night was terrible; the fever did not drop below 40 C (104 F). Vinegar and alcohol under the armpits, damp cloths on the forehead, paracetamol every six hours, cold showers, and nothing. When he started to hallucinate, I got scared. Around 5 am, the fever began to subside, and I was able to rest.

Back in our town of San Cristóbal, I took him to the polyclinic. That day they only had four ampoules of dipyrone, but they were reserved for children. He also couldn’t get a platelet count or a leukogram because the person in charge of the lab had gone home to eat. Nothing, these things only happen in Cuba! There was no choice but to continue with my homemade but effective methods.

Five days later, I received a call from my mom to inform me that my daughter staying with her also had a fever. In this case, the symptoms were not as severe. When I brought her to San Cristóbal, there was dipyrone, and the lab technician was at work.

When my daughter got better, we returned home, only to find out that my brother, my aunt, and my mom also had a fever. What is this, my God?, I thought and got to work.

In short, a few more days of dealing with patients. I measured my aunt’s blood pressure, gave a pill to my brother, made broth and gelatin for my mom who didn’t feel like eating, and moved the thermometer from one armpit to another.

Those were productive days for improving my skills as an improvised nurse and confirming the certainty that we live in a country sinking in power outages, mosquitoes, misery, and diseases.

Now, as I write with my body and nerves exhausted, I wonder: will there be anyone with the strength to take care of me when I fall ill?

Read more from the diary of Fabiana del Valle here.