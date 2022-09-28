Aftermath of Hurricane Ian in My La Puntilla Neighborhood

By Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – A meteorological phenomenon like the passage of Hurricane Ian brings us human and material losses. Pinar de Río and surrounding towns are devastated, homeless people, others evacuated, waiting to see what they will find in their homes.

Here in Havana, the floods have been considerable in dissimilar places, such as El Vedado and other neighborhoods, however, in my area it did not happen, only violent pounding of the sea that left stones scattered all along the beach and in the streets.

Countless broken trees can be seen as well. From early on, people are collecting and cleaning up the debris that was left behind. The entire country is in a blackout, but they don’t really explain why. Let’s hope this doesn’t last a week.

Irina Pino

Irina Pino: I was born in the middle of shortages in those sixties that marked so many patterns in the world. Although I currently live in Miramar, I miss the city center with its cinemas and theaters, and the bohemian atmosphere of Old Havana, where I often go. Writing is the essential thing in my life, be it poetry, fiction or articles, a communion of ideas that identifies me. With my family and my friends, I get my share of happiness.

