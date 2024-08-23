Where Did the Holidays Go?

By Kamil Kenders

HAVANA TIMES – Historically, vacations have always been eagerly awaited by everyone—students, their parents, and even those without children. After all, who doesn’t take advantage of the summer months to escape the crushing routine of daily work life?

I remember as a child going camping with my parents; for those who don’t know, “camping” here refers to a place usually near beaches or pools, rivers, or beautiful valleys where people can go on excursions that include simple lodging. There were even places where you could rent horses, boats, and more —a place to relax and enjoy with family or friends. Nostalgia always hits me when I recall those childhood years where, for me, just being close to the sea and enjoying its waters, the sand, and everything that came with it was pure happiness.

Now, all that has changed significantly; I haven’t enjoyed the pleasant sensation of bare feet on the sand for almost three years. At the start of this vacation, there was a lot of promotion about various facilities across the country. They showed the best images, and the people looked happy, but the reality is quite different.

The last experience I had at a camp facility, as an adult about three years ago, was terrible. In the cabin (room) where I stayed, there was almost never any water, the refrigerator didn’t cool, and the fan was in terrible condition, as was the lighting. The pool had no water, and to top it off, the prices for all services were exorbitant.

There was no entertainment at night, beyond the company of those who came with me, playing cards, and having interesting conversations. Only one day out of the five we were there did they give us a tour of the place, which was quite beautiful and popular with tourists. “Viñales,” located in the province of Pinar del Río, boasts wonderful nature, caves rich in history, and some rivers where I finally could, along with my friends, cool off and enjoy the crystal-clear waters.

In reality, ordinary Cubans have few options for summer vacations. International tourism still takes center stage, but I can’t say it’s been a bad summer for me, except for the high temperatures. I’ve spent time watching movies, as I consider myself a cinephile; I also visited the city of Bayamo (which I mentioned in another post), a beautiful city full of history and culture.

Getting to the beach, even the closest one, is expensive. Public transportation is nonexistent, and rental cars are very costly… Now the vacation is almost over, and I’m left longing to feel the sun on my back, watch it set behind the horizon, and feel the waves of the sea beneath my feet.

