Exhibition of the Cuban artist and teacher Joc

By Nike

HAVANA TIMES – I invite you to meet a master of the plastic arts from the San Alejandro Academy in Havana, who is worthy of example and admiration. His vocation as an instructor, and his very good relationship with his students, is something that many of our instructors should follow.

The pictures are from the opening day of his exhibition and I wanted to show it to you.

I recommend you to be attentive to his next exhibitions or if your child has a penchant for the plastic arts, I present to you a good teacher and artist.

“Miscellanies of a close-up”, is a project that this artist carried out in his painting classes at the school located in Marianao. It seeks to enhance the creativity of the students by creating an image and with the help of the diptychs to make a detail of the painting on the second canvas and thus, another idea and another message is developed.

You can also appreciate the influence of the graphics, the geometry, the symbols of icons and the color very well achieved.



After 18 years as a teacher, Joc seems like one more student with the desire to have fun and give young people new ideas, always giving his caring and dedication to his students and their work.

This expo was at the Carmen Montilla house that is located in Old Havana in front of the San Fransisco de Asis convent. Looking in my papers I found the announcement of the showing and I want to show it to you. At the time I had no way to send the article online, now I do.

Enjoy these images corresponding to the last expo of this teacher….

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

