Ferrari Parades in Venezuela

There’s a blockade on insulin but not for Ferraris. There’s a blockade against retired folks,

but not for putting up billboards and signs like this in Caracas!

Sanctions of June 2017 – Blockade of funds and you can’t import insulin.

They still dare to hide behind the blockade to blame it for governmental corruption.

By Onai

HAVANA TIMES – Less than a month ago, Rafael Lacava, the governor of the Venezuelan state of Carabobo, spent a few billion bolivars on a festival he usually hosts during Holy Week. Amidst this extravagance stood out a small parade of Ferrari cars, displayed on the Malecon of Puerto Cabello.

Immediately after, Lacava was appointed by Nicolás Maduro as his campaign chief for the upcoming elections. Apparently, the chubby dictator is drawn to the advertising style of this governor, who often appears on social media in a drunken state.

To protest against the reactivation of oil sanctions imposed by the US, the government filled the streets of Caracas with billboards, not costly for those who squander public funds at their own discretion.

The billboards in question accuse the opposition of having requested the reactivation of sanctions, as if the fact of having “wiped their butts” with the Barbados Agreement were not enough reason for the relief measures to be lifted.

Thus, while the higher ups roam in armored trucks, the port fills with ships loaded with luxury cars, and governors hold Ferrari exhibitions. They still dare to hide behind the blockade to blame it for governmental corruption, the sole cause of there being no money in Venezuela for medicine, hospitals, or a decent salary for medical professionals.

