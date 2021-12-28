“Revolutionary” Christmas

They sing so beautifully while I make the Revolution!!!

Night of Peace Night of Love…

By Onai

HAVANA TIMES – While children sing, striving to comply with the script imposed by the government for the perfect Christmas, Nicolas Maduro sings his speech.

A speech full, as always, of the greatest gall towards a people starving not only for food, but also for health care, basic services, security and freedom.

Christmas carols and empty speeches are heard, jingoistic in a Venezuela with great social inequality. In a Venezuela full of uncertainty for what has been lived and what is coming.

In 2022, more monetary devaluation is expected and a plan to supposedly start up the “economic engine” that only benefits the country’s politicians, military and businesspeople. A 2022 with handouts for the government’s parasitic fanatics.

… But it is time for love, peace and the “great” dream…

