A Virtual Butcher Shop: My First Entrepreneurial Venture

Provisional identity for a virtual butcher shop business.

By Osmel Almaguer

HAVANA TIMES – Since we arrived in Brazil two and a half years ago, all our efforts have been directed toward growing both spiritually and economically. At first, it was difficult. We went through tough times, but we managed to move forward.

Little by little, we have been growing, working, and now it seems our reward for all that effort might be arriving: the opportunity for an entrepreneurial venture.

For some time, I had been thinking about opening my own butcher shop. However, the minimum amount needed for that is 50,000 reais (around $9,000 dollars), money that I am far from having.

During one of the morning walks that I have recently been taking with a Brazilian friend, the idea was born to open a virtual butcher shop. It’s not a new concept in this country, but it could be very beneficial, at least to generate some extra income that I could later reinvest.

My friend has extensive knowledge of marketing and business strategy. He helped me choose a niche to start working in and to prepare a survey to understand the habits and needs of potential meat consumers.

It’s been a very enriching experience, even if it doesn’t ultimately work out, because of everything I’m learning. These are concepts that, in a country like this, are much more accessible due to a more widespread business culture.

At the moment, we are still conducting the survey, which we designed using the Google Forms tool. It was great to discover one of the many free resources from Google that are available to everyone and are very useful.

Another interesting tool, which will help me process the data we collect, is SurveyMonkey, which we’ll use to later establish a sales strategy.

I will start the business by selling the meat we process at the supermarket where I work, trying to compete by offering very clean, customized cuts, taking advantage of price reductions, and making home deliveries by bicycle.

The strategy is to generate additional “perceived value” to attract customers and compete in the meat market.

Using other people’s money to invest in your own business is nothing new, but it’s an excellent strategy for those of us who only have a strong desire to work.

There are many examples of people who started with someone else’s money and today run large companies. Perhaps the most inspiring examples for me are Jeff Bezos and his multi-billion dollar Amazon.

Also, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who, starting from Stanford University, managed to attract investors to found and develop Google—the tool that is now helping me.

Read more from the diary of Osmel Almaguer here.