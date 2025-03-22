Cuban Trump Supporters are Enemies of Freedom

By Pedro Pablo Morejon

HAVANA TIMES – The new administration of President Donald Trump has just announced the revocation, starting April 24, of the humanitarian parole program granted to Cubans, Venezuelans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans.

This didn’t take me by surprise — I’m apparently safe. The umbrella of the Cuban Adjustment Act protects me.

I say “apparently” because after observing what’s happened in recent days, I’ve begun to doubt whether the United States still upholds the rule of law.

I come from a dictatorship, and I know how to recognize an aspiring dictator when I see one.

So far, these are Trump’s accomplishments:

Shutdown of Radio and TV Martí, closure of USAID which used to support pro-democracy opposition, suspension of aid to Ukraine in its defense against Putin, distancing from NATO, disconnecting from historical allies, negotiations with dictators, firing of thousands of federal workers, mass deportations of Latinos, a worsening economy on the path to recession, defiance of court rulings… and yet a considerable number of Cubans still worship h

Most Cuban American Trump supporters cheer when the latest Cuban arrivals are deported. They feel morally superior. They think they’re more American than Trump himself and forget how they came to this country.

Deep down, they are veiled communists. They need a strongman — and since Fidel is dead, now they have Trump. They don’t love freedom, and even less so the United States, because Trump is destroying the American ideal, making it weaker every day.

These Trumpers find support in highly popular YouTubers from South Florida who only promote hatred and division among Cubans. They’re a kind of cult that accuses anyone who doesn’t join their parade of being a communist.

They are, quite literally, miserable enemies of democracy and freedom. Cuba cannot count on them.

Luckily, among my many flaws, licking the boots of someone who despises me is not one of them.

