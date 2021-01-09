Cuban Women Don’t Really Like Foreign Men

By Pedro Pablo Morejon

HAVANA TIMES – I’m not very progressive, let’s say. I am in some respects, of course, such as human rights, democracy and whatnot. However, I tend to be a little politically incorrect about other things.

This is why I like to read websites such as MGTOW (Men Going Their Own Way), Pildora Roja or PUAs (Pick Up Artists). It’s not a matter of me being a follower of some of these online communities (which seem extreme to me in reality), but I do agree on certain points of view that I find to be true and interesting.

Well anyway, sometimes I visit one of these websites. The author is quite an intelligent person, but as he lives in another dimension, he is one of those people who thinks that Spanish and Western European men in general, are more attractive to women.

I don’t know whether this is the case in any other Latin American country, but it isn’t the case here in Cuba. It definitely isn’t.

I say this because those visitors are always impressed with the affection they receive from our fellow countrymen and women. So many of them take the bait, marry Cuban women, and take them back to their countries.

Comments on Internet sites about Cuban women

Unfortunately, you can read comments by Europeans on internet forums about how easy it is supposedly to pick up women in Cuba. I especially find it awful the way they degrade our women.

I have had the opportunity to get to know two of these women who dedicated themselves to “jinetear” back in the day, a term we use here in Cuba to refer to those who prostitute themselves with foreigners. Both of them had vast experience in the matter. They told me they never felt good sexually when they were with foreigners, that there wasn’t anyone like a Cuban man.

You can prove this if you look around you. They all continue to sleep with their Cuban lovers.

It isn’t a question of us Cubans being the best lovers in the world either. Plus, this whole “latin lover” business is a stereotype that is far from reality.

Nor that a Spanish person is less good-looking, because many of us descend from them.

The thing is, though, that because we live in poverty, any foreigner in Cuba is seen as a man that can help solve their financial problems and/or be their ticket out of here. When a woman from anywhere else in the world (not only here) puts a man in a certain box, there’s no way you can change her mind.

How foreign men are often perceived in Cuba

However, the different reality these foreign men are used to in their countries doesn’t allow them to pick up on the fact that any tourist that steps on Cuban soil is seen as such by many women.

Soon, foreign tourism will again invade Cuba. Floods of Canadians and Europeans (and who knows even US citizens too after Biden assumes the presidency in the US) will come here seeking out sex tourism.

A vaccine against COVID-19 is already on the horizon for 2021. On the other hand, the dictatorship needs an injection of hard currency to help save the national economic crisis.

So, everything will continue like before, but these foreign men should have one thing crystal clear: Most Cuban women are only interested in their money.

