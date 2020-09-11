My Friend the Communist

By Pedro Pablo Morejon

The headquarters of the provintial Communist Party

HAVANA TIMES – He’s a communist, but we are friends. We don’t have to be the best of friends because friendship varies to many degrees. This can range from a person who you like, who you’ve only exchanged a few words with, to the person who knows a lot about you because they share these things with you and you think of them as a brother/sister.

He also isn’t a communist through and through. At least in my view of him, which isn’t free of bias. Because communist… well, I don’t know anybody in Cuba who is a real communist.

He is a low-level Cuban Communist Party official in my province, and I’ve known him for years. Ever since he used to walk, and even though I’m not a psychologist, I know his profile. He comes from a humble family, isn’t especially talented, nor could he be called a bad person. Rather he is a friendly and simple man.

I have always seen a great willingness in him to help others. I don’t believe he does this because of demagogy. As I’ve already written, I’ve known him for years. Maybe he has some privileges. I don’t feel like I have the right to judge him. He is one of those people you would put into the “indoctrinated” category.

We have spoken lots of times, although I never openly expressed my ideas. However, I’m guessing he imagines what they are. Especially after we ran into each other at that farce of a public debate, held regarding the draft Constitution. It was “approved” in the end by the majority of the population in a referendum.

He acted as one of the members of the Party duo that chaired that debate.

I knew that any proposal to amend core aspects of the Carta Magna would be in vain. The suggestions would never be accepted, since the document came from a totalitarian regime.

My proposal

Nonetheless, I decided to propose some amendments, out of civic duty rather than pragmatism. These would be in keeping with a Constitution that is truly democratic.

Removing Article 5 of the Constitution where the governing nature and the Communist Party’s ruling political force is outlined. Adding in Article 42, that in addition to the right to not be discriminated against for one’s sex, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, ethnic origin, skin color, religious beliefs, disability, national or regional origins, Cuban citizens would also not be discriminated against for their political beliefs. The direct election of President of the Republic, in the running with other candidates.

It goes without saying that my proposals fell on deaf ears. I was told to write them down on a piece of paper. This, after clumsy reasons on why the “Party” must continue to be the ruling political and superior force in society. I imagine my communist friend was left stunned. He wasn’t expecting me to make such a proposal.

But we’ve run into each other on more than one occasion since then, when he gives me a lift. He never mentions that day at the meeting.

I can’t see members of the so-called Revolution, but who haven’t committed abuse or crimes, as enemies. I see them as Cubans who, for whatever reason, took up this ideology. Unfortunately, these are still many.

Whether we like them or not, they are still fellow citizens, just like my friend is.

