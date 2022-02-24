The Hypocrisy of the Cuban Regime

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was ready for a Russian attack, vowing, “We will defend ourselves”.

By Pedro Pablo Morejon

HAVANA TIMES – Russia has just invaded the territory of Ukraine, a sovereign country that has every right to protect its territorial integrity from attacks by pro-Russian separatist militias from Donetsk and Lugans, in the Donbass region.

Militias that Russia has always supported in its attempts to annex Ukraine. With this act, Russia flagrantly violates the UN charter and international law.

They have reportedly entered that country from three regions, from the north, through a Belarusian border post, from the northeast and from Crimea in the south, including missile strikes on several cities and regions.

The saddest thing is that the first deaths among the civilian population are already being reported and many desperately try to flee the country.

To justify his murderous rapacity, Putin has said that it is “a special military operation to protect people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” He added that anyone who tries to interfere would have “consequences they have never experienced in their history.”

The West has only talked about increasing sanctions against the Eurasian giant.

At the moment, several international leaders, including those on the left, have condemned the invasion.

However, the Cuban regime, which a few days ago denied the invasion alerts made by the United States and other European countries, justifies the invasion, siding with Putin, the Russian strongman and former communist member of the KGB.

Days before, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov threatened the United States with a Russian military deployment in Cuba and Venezuela. Maduro supported him and the government of our country, instead of refusing to allow Cuba to be a Russian military base that puts the lives of Cubans in danger of a US attack, in the face of such a violation of national sovereignty, remained silent, as if Cuba were the whore slave of Russia.

Aren’t they against war and terrorism? Do they not advocate the principle of self-determination of peoples?

Oh sure, but the aggressor is Russia and not the United States, which makes all the difference.

As the popular saying goes “This is beautiful, but you have to understand it.”

