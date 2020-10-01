A Little Cuban Girl and a Chance to Choose

By Safie

I received a phone call from a friend yesterday, who I hadn’t spoken to in some time.

Her phone call brightened up my day. After the typical questions of “how are you?” and a quick catch up, she began to tell me stories about her little 6-year-old daughter. She proudly told me what happened when she went to pick up the little girl from daycare one day.

From what she told me, when she arrived the girls were playing house and pretending to cook in the “heart” of the daycare center. Meanwhile, the boys were playing at pretending to work different jobs.

My friend became uneasy when describing the scene in detail. She surprisingly tells me: “I told the teacher not to put my daughter in the kitchen cooking. But instead to put her going shopping in the store or working a checkout.”

I didn’t know what to say, because everybody raises their child as they see fit, of course. However, I gave it some further thought. “What will happen to that little girl when she grows up?” If her mother is already instilling in her the value that money to go shopping is what’s most important.

My friend is a Theater graduate, but she’s worked in a beauty salon as a stylist, for many years now. Clearly, this job gives her more money than if she practiced the profession she had studied for. I remember when she used to wear simple clothes, smiling, and making others smile when she used to be a member of the Street Theater troupe. However, her concepts and priorities have changed for some reason. I was thinking about all of this, while listening to her on the other side of the line.

I wondered whether the girl might have a vocation for medicine, law or likes painting or writing. What would her mother’s reaction be when she hears this? Will she support her?

I’m not sure, I only followed the general gist of the conversation with my friend. She ended the story by telling me what happened when they were asked to take in a toy that represents their profession or job in the future. Her little girl took a cash register she had made out of papier-mache.

