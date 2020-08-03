Times Have Sure Changed

By Safie M. Gonzalez

Immersed in social media.

HAVANA TIMES – A few months ago, I had the chance to meet a very unique person. An intelligent, professional young man, who works in the world of the arts, so it wasn’t hard to get on with him.

He soon told me he didn’t have Facebook, Instagram, or anything to do with social media, which struck me as it’s not very common nowadays.

The age of technology, and a virtual space, has invaded our homes with progress. How much did we Cubans long for the chance to connect to the Internet? Whether it was for our kids or nephews and nieces’ schoolwork, of just so we could have another way to get hold of information immediately.

For those people, like myself, who have a query and at the speed of “quasi” light, we have the answer, nothing could be better. While it’s true that some sources aren’t trustworthy, we pretty much always come to the end of our search with a satisfactory response, and we only need to type a couple of words and Google gives us the information we are looking for.

However, it’s also true that ever since “being connected” came into our lives, interpersonal relationships have taken a backseat.This technological age has come along to dazzle us with its lights and colors, which is capable of transporting us to anywhere in the world via our screen.

Detoxing

It’s not that I want to swim against the current, thanks to this connectivity I am able to write these words and you can read them from wherever you are. However, that isn’t a reason for me to ignore the fact that what we have gained with these advances, we have given in space to personal solitude, to individual smiles, shared with happy emojis.

The time we used to dedicate to our loved ones, to our friends, has slowly been replaced by a “smart” device.

We didn’t use to have cellphones or Tablets, but we were very happy, playing hide-and-seek in the backyard, or climbing a tree. I think about this every time I see my nephew entranced with this damned device.

This is why I could do nothing but rejoice, when my unique friend told me this, convinced that he would be more present in our “in-person” conversation than all of the exciting paraphernalia that social media can provide.