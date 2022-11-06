A Don’t Miss Play at Havana’s Trianon Theater

Text and Photos by Nike

HAVANA TIMES – A play by Federico Garcia Lorca is the most recent staging by the theater group El Público: “La Zapatera Prodigiosa.”

It premiered on November 1 and will be on the billboard Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week and the next from Friday to Sunday, always at 8:30 at night. Tickets will be on sale at the theater box office starting at four in the afternoon for each performance.

Carlos Diaz always surprises us; it is a privilege to have this playwright in Cuba. Thanks to him, and the talent of the young performers, they give us the chance to have a great time.

The play is a tremendous display of talent from start to finish. It has actors recently graduated from the school of dramatic arts, who will be talked about a lot after this very professional work because they are complete: they sing, dance and act with great passion and dedication.

