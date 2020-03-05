Features Photo Feature Segments 

A New Classic Car Museum in Old Havana

0 Comments

 

Photo feature by Nike

HAVANA TIMES – Walking down San Ignacio Street in Old Havana last Saturday, I came across a car museum, which has only been open for the past eight months.

There, I could appreciate the history of Cuba’s automobile industry from the very first Ford model T manufactured in 1914, to a jet ski made today.

However, the thing that really caught my attention was a special room where there was a car donated to the museum by Eusebio Leal, the City Historian. This had in turn been a gift to our historian from a wealthy European. It’s a 1949 DeSoto, a real gem of engineering and design, with 0 km on the odometer.

I recommend you take a trip back in time to when classic cars first arrived in Havana.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 9:30 AM to 3 PM, and Sundays from 9:30 AM until noon. Have a good trip back in time!

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

Classic Car Expo
DE-SOTO-1949.
De Soto
A car given to the City Historian by a US admirerer
The car museum
The history of cars in Cuba.
6-HISTORIA.
7-HISTORIA.
8-HISTORIA.
9-HISTORIA
10
11
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Sala-del-auto-donado-a-Eusebio-Leal-por-un-admiradoramericano



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Shelburne, Ontario, Canada. By Shalana (Canada). Camera: Samsung phone

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]