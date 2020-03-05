A New Classic Car Museum in Old Havana

Photo feature by Nike

HAVANA TIMES – Walking down San Ignacio Street in Old Havana last Saturday, I came across a car museum, which has only been open for the past eight months.

There, I could appreciate the history of Cuba’s automobile industry from the very first Ford model T manufactured in 1914, to a jet ski made today.

However, the thing that really caught my attention was a special room where there was a car donated to the museum by Eusebio Leal, the City Historian. This had in turn been a gift to our historian from a wealthy European. It’s a 1949 DeSoto, a real gem of engineering and design, with 0 km on the odometer.

I recommend you take a trip back in time to when classic cars first arrived in Havana.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 9:30 AM to 3 PM, and Sundays from 9:30 AM until noon. Have a good trip back in time!

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

