A New Song for Cuba of Pain and Awakening

By Dayme Arocena and Pavel Urkisa

HAVANA TIMES – Cuban musicians Dayme Arocena and Pavel Urkiza have just released a song today dedicated to the protests that took place throughout Cuba on July 11th. Titled “Todo por ti” (Everything for you) the song is one of hope for an awakening and changes on the suffering island.

The unofficial translation of the lyrics below is by Havana Times for our English language readers.

Everything for you

Cuba, my Cuba.

Oh Cuba, Cuba

A door opens on the way to you.

Let your heart awake, awake

Your children have already taken over the streets,

They hug you without fear, mouth to mouth,

To keep you from dying,

Beautiful Cuba, suffer no more,

You’ve been blind for too long.

I will be your hands,

I will dry your tears.

I will be your legs,

I’ll stand up for you, for you

For you, for you

Cuba, my Cuba

Oh Cuba, Cuba,

Heal your agony

We are praying for you.

Breathe,

Hope breathes

Today your children took over the streets

They hugged you without fear, mouth to mouth,

To keep you from dying.

Beautiful Cuba, suffer no more,

You’ve been blind for too long

I’ll be your hands

I will dry your tears.

I will be your legs,

I’ll stand up for you, for you

For you, for you

For Cuba (beautiful Cuba)

From the eyes of heaven, suffer no more (beautiful Cuba)

No, no, don’t cry anymore

You’ve been blind for too long.

What you need, Cuba, is that we give everything for you (is that we give everything for you)

Everything for you, that we change for you.

All for you, to start over for you.

We took off the garb of silence!

Freedom!

