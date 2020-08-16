Carlos Mejia Godoy: Refrain for the Charred Christ

Exiled singer/songwriter Carlos Mejia Godoy during a stopover in Panama in March 2019

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – This Sunday on the YouTube weekly news show Esta Semana, Carlos Mejia Godoy talks about his latest song regarding the fire that destroyed a chapel of the Managua cathedral on July 31, 2020. The show is broadcast at 8:00 PM Nicaraguan time 10:00 PM (ET).

Although the government claimed the fire was the result of spontaneous combustion of chemicals, the evidence for this appears questionable. There are strong suspicions that the fire was set, and the opposition has pointed fingers at fanatical Ortega supporters who have carried out other attacks on churches in recent months.

Refrain for the Charred Christ

By Carlos Mejia Godoy

You, LORD,

maker of the universe,

sculptor of the light,

goldsmith of truth,

forger of justice.

You, Lord, who writes

the biography of each ant

and the genetic code of each star.

You, Lord,

who knows our dreams

better than the psychiatrists,

and can differentiate the music

nesting in the heart of the just

from the corrosive spasms

in the mind of tyrants.

DON’T FORGIVE THEM LORD,

DON’T FORGIVE THEM,

BECAUSE THEY DO KNOW WHAT THEY DO.

Look, LORD,

how stupidity and cynicism

flow unchecked

and how the frenetic serpent

curls up

to sink its teeth

into the shepherds

of an unarmed people.

They’re lost, LORD

alienated

sunken in the dark corner

of history

in the viscous vertex of hysteria.

And it’s irreversible, Lord,

once they hit bottom

there’ll be no human force

capable of redeeming them.

DON’T FORGIVE THEM LORD,

DON’T FORGIVE THEM,

BECAUSE THEY DO KNOW WHAT THEY DO.

LORD,

just as you decipher

the language of the birds

you can decipher the infamy

in the clinking of their coins

in the rustling of their bracelets.

Because YOU, LORD,

like no one else,

can divine the road map

of the perverse

and read the compass

of those who navigate

-delirious –

in the turbulent waves

of hatred and rancor.

They’re portrayed there,

those champions

of the sad vocation

of deceiving the pure being.

But you LORD,

will not be spoon fed lies,

much less mistake a wolf for a sheep.

DON’T FORGIVE THEM LORD

DON’T FORGIVE THEM

BECAUSE THEY DO KNOW WHAT THEY DO.

The people know to warn.

KEEP YOUR EYES OPEN!

because YOUR BLOOD, LORD,

will pursue them with no truce

and your lash of justice will reach them

even in the most intricate corners

where they hide to wound and kill.

Could it be, LORD, that they forgot

that you direct the perfect flight of the seagulls

and can walk on the grooves

of men’s footprints?

DON’T FORGIVE THEM LORD

DON’T FORGIVE THEM

BECAUSE THEY DO KNOW WHAT THEY DO

Possessed by their hatred

They may destroy all the temples

they may machine gun the tabernacles

they may stomp on the custodias

they may reduce to ashes the altars

but the FAITH of the PEOPLE

will not be erased.

not with the razor edges of the bayonets

not with the empty and monotone rhetoric.

And the day will come

Sooner rather than later

In which this CHARRED CHRIST

will emanate the light

that will blind them once and for all.

DON’T FORGIVE THEM LORD

DON’T FORGIVE THEM

BECAUSE THEY DO KNOW WHAT THEY DO